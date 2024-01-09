Max Announces ‘The Sopranos’ 25th Anniversary Celebration

Max will be celebrating 25 years of ‘The Sopranos’ with all-new footage being made available for fans to watch for the first time.

The network announced a new video showing James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, along with many other characters from the series, showcasing some of its most memorable moments.

The ‘Sopranos 25th-Anniversary Collection’ will include “never-before-seen deleted footage and expanded access to behind-the-scenes content,” which will “immediately be made available to stream includes 15 deleted scenes, with three of them never previously released, along with more than five hours of featurettes.”

If a reboot were ever to be made, who do you think would make a good Tony Soprano?