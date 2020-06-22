Max Weinberg's son, Slipknot's Jay Weinberg, pays tribute to dad with Father's Day Springsteen cover

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg got a special Father’s Day gift from his son Jay, who plays drums for the mask-wearing metal band Slipknot.

In honor of his father, Jay laid down the beat for a new cover of the Bruce Springsteen song “Candy’s Room,” with assistance from members of High on Fire, Royal Thunder and Mutoid Man.

“A #HappyFathersDay tip of the cap to my all-time favorite drummer, @EStreetMax,” Jay tweeted on Sunday.

You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Jay Weinberg actually filled in for his father as the E Street Band drummer during Springsteen’s 2009 tour, when the trek conflicted with Max’s gig as leader of the house band on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.