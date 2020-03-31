May 15th Is When We’ll Get To Hear The Jon Bon Jovi/Prince Harry Collab!

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that Prince Harry, “sings like a prince.”

The two got together for a song benefiting Harry’s charity Invictus Games. They recorded “Unbroken,” a song that will be on his fifth studio album, at Abbey Road Studios.

“Unbroken” will be included in a collection of songs that will go to helping veterans dealing with PTSD.

Bon Jovi says that Prince Harry has a good set of pipes on him and they had fun recreating The Beatles famous Abbey Road crosswalk picture.

Bon Jovi’s album is due out in May 15th and he’s created a song called “Do What You Do,” where he’s asked fans for lyrics to complete the song, what lyric would you add?