May The 4th Be With You

Happy Star Wars Day! “Young Jedi Adventures” and “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” drop today on Disney+, and “Ahsoka” is coming out this August. Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target all have discounts on select Star Wars merchandise, while specialty retailers like LEGO, Disney and Funko are all dropping brand new toys, merchandise and collectibles to celebrate the day. ……This is a special year for Star Wars fans, as it marks the 40th anniversary of the release of “Return of the Jedi” (on May 25), and fans will finally get the highly anticipated “Ahsoka” TV series on Disney+ in August. There’s merchandise for both special occasions, and tons more, including new gear from “The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Visions” and the new “Jedi Survivor” video game.