Maybe He Was Just Trying To Check Out the Bear Jamboree

The year of the bear continues! Disney World’s Frontier Land got way more legit yesterday when an actual bear got into the park. Someone spotted it in a tree yesterday morning near the Big Thunder Mountain rollercoaster. Around a dozen attractions had to close temporarily, including Big Thunder Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion . . . and of course the Country Bear Jamboree show. Disney put out a statement saying they were working on capturing and relocating the bear. A bunch of attractions reopened around 1:00 P.M., and officials were seen carrying the bear out in a tarp around 1:15. Florida only has black bears, so that's what it was. They say it was probably moving through the area looking for food to pack on weight for winter. Thankfully, no reports of any injuries.