Maybe They Should Rename This Dog “Wally!”

A dog that had been missing for 5-days was found after firefighters saved it from being stuck between two concrete walls. The dog, Gertie, went missing last week after owner Connie Frick said her dog ran into the woods and didn’t return. She made posters for the missing dog and put them around her neighborhood. On Sunday morning, a nearby homeowner heard dog cries coming from their garage wall and called the Cincinnati Fire Department. When firefighters arrived at the home, they discovered Gertie had fallen down a crevice that resulted in the dog being stuck in between concrete walls. Cincinnati fire officials says there was no way to lift the dog out of the crevice and so it was determined they would have to breach the concrete block wall with saws and a sledgehammer.” The rescue effort took about 10 minutes before Gertie was rescued by firefighter Jenny Adkins and reunited with her owners. It also resulted in about $1,000 worth of damages according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The department believes Gertie was stuck inside the wall for the entire time she was missing.