Mayhem On An Escalator!

It’s Jennifer’s worst nightmare…an escalator malfunction! A crowded “down escalator” inside a metro station in Rome started speeding up and caused absolute mayhem. People were piling on top of one another at the bottom, and at least 20 were injured, some seriously. Fortunately, no one died. Somebody riding the “up escalator” filmed the chaos, and you can see a bystander rescue a guy by pulling him over to the middle divider. Most of the people were soccer fans heading to a match, and witnesses say some were jumping and dancing on the stairs, which may have caused the problem.