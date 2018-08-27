Mayo, FL Becomes Miracle Whip, FL…Almost

This undated photo provided by the Kraft Heinz Company shows a person wearing a "Miracle Whip" shirt. The mayor of Mayo, Fla., a tiny town of less than 1,500 residents, located where Florida's Panhandle morphs into a peninsula, is announcing Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, that the city is switching its name to "Miracle Whip." But it's a joke. The name change started as a secret, tongue-in-cheek marketing proposal for the Kraft Heinz-owned mayonnaise-alternative.(Kraft Heinz Company via AP)

There’s a town in northern Florida called Mayo that just recently made a deal with Kraft Heinz to temporarily change the name of the town to Miracle Whip, Florida. Awesome!! The deal was to net the town somewhere between $15,000 and $25,000.

Even though it’s obviously just a temporary publicity stunt, their plan was to do it as a PRANK, and try to convince the 1,200 or so people who live there that it was REAL and permanent.

Here’s where the story takes a sad turn. Since they wanted to do it as a prank, the town officials had a closed-door meeting with the representatives from Kraft Heinz to plan things out and finalize the money.

And that is ILLEGAL under Florida’s laws, because they guarantee open access to government meetings.

So now instead of making some cash to fill some pot holes, , the prank is ruined, and the town could be looking at some fines. ~ Bill