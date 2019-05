Get ready for the opening of @StarWars #GalaxysEdge at @WaltDisneyWorld on Aug 29th by listening to the #GalaxysEdge Symphonic Suite. The track, written by John Williams and inspired by the themed land, is available now on @applemusic #Maythe4thBeWithYou

Listen here: http://disneymusic.co/GalaxysEdge/applemusic