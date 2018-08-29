McCain’s 106 Year-Old Mom To Attend His Washington Memorial and Burial Services

Roberta McCain, wife and mother of admirals, lived a life full of travel and adventure. She’s been slowed down a bit by a stroke but the 106 year-old will attend the memorial and burial services for her son, John McCain who passed away on Saturday at the age of 81 from brain cancer. The memorial and burial services will be held in Washington and Maryland later this week for McCain, who was once a Vietnam prisoner in war, senator and two-time presidential candidate.

Roberta was well into her 90s when she became known for her involvement in McCain’s 2008 campaign. In his final book, which was published this year, John McCain wrote that his mother’s “vivaciousness is a force of nature.” He wrote that despite his mother’s stroke, she still has “a spark in her, a brightness in her eyes that would light up the world if she could resume her peripatetic life.”

Roberta McCain and her identical twin sister, Rowena Wright, who died in 2011, often traveled around the world together.

