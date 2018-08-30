McCain’s Former Running Mate, Sarah Palin, Not Invited to Funeral

Sarah Palin will not be in attendance at John McCain’s funeral. The former Alaska governor was McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election, but apparently was not sent an invitation to the senator’s funeral. A source close to the Palin family told People Magazine that out of respect for Senator McCain and his family, they have “nothing to add,” and that the Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains.

Sarah Palin is not invited to John McCain’s funeral: report https://t.co/G6tFfJY4sz — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 29, 2018

McCain did not what President Trump to attend his funeral either so both Trump and Palin are out.

It looks like neither Tiger Woods nor Jack Nickolaus are invited either.

‘You Respect the Office’: Jack Nicklaus Supports Tiger Woods On Trump https://t.co/boerdDDITN — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 29, 2018

