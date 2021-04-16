‘McCartney III Imagined,’ featuring new interpretations of songs from Paul McCartney’s latest album, out now

Capitol Records/UMe

McCartney III Imagined, the new album featuring various artists’ interpretations of the songs from Paul McCartney‘s latest solo album, 2020’s McCartney III, got its digital release today.

As previously reported, the collection was personally curated by McCartney and includes covers or remixes of the McCartney III tracks by Beck, Blur‘s Damon Albarn, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, Anderson .Paak, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin, Massive Attack‘s 3D RDN, and Dominic Fike.

To accompany each of the updated tracks, a stop-motion “visualizer” video was created; you can watch all of them now at McCartney’s YouTube channel.

McCartney is celebrating the release of McCartney III Imagined by talking with a selection of his collaborators via his Instagram Live. Later today, he’ll be speaking with Bridgers at 5:30 p.m. ET and Homme at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition, singer/rapper/songwriter Fike, who contributed a cover of “The Kiss of Venus” to the album, will perform the song on the May 3 episode of CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Physical versions of McCartney III Imagined, featuring a bonus remix by actor and DJ Idris Elba, will be released July 23 on CD and vinyl. Multiple colored-vinyl editions are available for pre-order from various retailers and PaulMcCartney.com.

Here’s the McCartney III Imagined track list:

“Find My Way” (featuring Beck)

“The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

“Pretty Boys” (featuring Khruangbin)

“Women and Wives” (St. Vincent Remix)

“Deep Down” (Blood Orange Remix)

“Seize the Day” (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

“Slidin'” (EOB Remix)

“Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)

“Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

“When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)

“Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)

“Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

* = exclusive to physical versions.

