McCartney, Rolling Stones among stars taking part in Gibson’s Guitars for Peace initiative

Credit: MJ Kim

Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Slash are among a variety of famous musicians who recently performed live with one of a series of Ukraine-themed Gibson Les Paul electric guitars that will be auctioned this November to raise money for Ukrainian relief.

Gibson craftsmen created a limited-edition run of the Guitars for Peace Les Paul Custom guitars, which feature the azure blue and gold colors of the Ukrainian flag.

This summer, various artists played the guitars while on tour and signed special autograph books that will be auctioned to benefit the cause.

Other artists participating in the initiative include Mark Knopfler, Chic‘s Nile Rogers, Madness and Rush‘s Alex Lifeson.

The guitars and autograph books will be up for bid as part of the latest installment of the Julien’s Auctions “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll” sale, scheduled to take place November 11-13 at the Hard Rock in New York City and online at JuliensLive.com. Bidding for the items will start October 11.

All of the money raised by the auction of the Ukraine-themed guitars will be donated to humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people in the wake of Russia’s invasion and to help the country rebuild after the conflict ends. The campaign was organized in conjunction with Gibson Gives, the company’s charitable arm.

“I’m happy to auction this beautiful guitar of mine to benefit the fine people of Ukraine,” says McCartney. “Hopefully it will help them through this aggressive Russian invasion.”

Adds Slash, “It is an honor to represent the brave sovereign state of Ukraine. I’m proud to support them during this conflict.”

To help raise additional funds, a Gibson Gives Guitars for Peace T-shirt is now available for purchase at Bonfire.com.

