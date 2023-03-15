McConaughey and Harrelson Teaming Up for TV

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are getting together again.

The two are reuniting for a new AppleTV+ comedy series where they will play a form of themselves.

In the series, their families will try to live life on the McConaughey ranch in Texas. When the two get together with their families, we’ll see if they can remain friends.

The series will consist of ten episodes. A premiere date hasn’t been set.

