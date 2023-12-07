McCormick Predicts 2024 Flavor Trend

McCormick & Company, the top-selling maker of seasonings and spices, says Tamarind is its 2024 “Flavor of the Year.”

The report, released yearly since 2000, identifies trending spices and seasonings about to become the new pumpkin spice.

Tamarind comes from a tree that commonly grows throughout Africa, Mexico, Asia and India, and produces pods containing the acidic and tangy-sweet flavor that can be added to a number of foods such potato chips, ice cream and even coffee.

Choosing tamarind was a nine-month process by McCormick’s team, which visits various countries from South Africa to China and even Poland, examines restaurant menus, interviews experts and uses data “to see what’s going on in these places.”

