McDonald’s Announces MacCoin In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary!

By: Kiona Coral

That’s right! Get ready to rush over to McDonald’s, because the fast-food chain is giving away MacCoins with Big Mac purchases, starting this Thursday, August 2, during the lunch rush. Over 6.2 million coins will be distributed.

What does the MacCoin amount to? Another free Big Mac, redeemable at over 14,000 participating locations!

The coins will feature a variety of designs and languages, celebrating art, music and pop culture. Some of the MacCoin themes McDonald’s has announced are: the ‘70s flower power, the ‘80s pop art, the ‘90s abstract art, the early ‘00s, technological advances, and finally ‘10s, displaying the evolution of communication.

The languages inscribed along the rim will include the countries participating. These languages are—Arabic, English, Indonesian, Mandarin, Portuguese, French and Spanish.

CEO of McDonald’s, Steve Easterbrook explained the coins were chosen to be released Thursday, commemorating the 100th birthday of Jim Delligatti, Big Mac inventor.