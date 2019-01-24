McDonald’s ‘Bacon Hour’ Offers a Free Side of Bacon With Any Item

Shout out to McDonald’s who knows what we all really want, free bacon! For one hour on January 29th from 4 pm to 5 pm local time you’ll be able to add thick-cut applewood bacon to anything you order. It’s that awesome!

McDonald’s previously introduced some other bacon must-haves such as cheesy bacon fries and on January 30th the fast-food chain will roll out Big Mac’s with Bacon and Quarter Pounders with Bacon.

The catch to “Bacon Hour” is that you can only get one side of bacon per order, per item. And you’ll have to add the bacon to your McFlurry yourself, but imagine how good it’ll taste.

What McDonald’s item would you want to add bacon to?