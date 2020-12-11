McDonald’s Giving Away Free Food Inspired by Iconic Holiday Characters

Some of the most iconic characters in pop culture are going to get you hooked up for the holidays! McDonald’s will be treating customers to free food, all inspired by classic holiday characters. Characters include Buddy from Elf, John McClane from Die Hard, Frosty the Snowman, and even Frank Costanza, the creator of Festivus! Customers can take advantage of the deal on the McDonald’s app by making a minimum $1 order from December 14 to December 24. Who is your favorite holiday character? Do you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie? What do you usually order from McDonald’s?