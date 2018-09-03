McDonalds Has A New Apple Pie McFlurry

While some people are going on about pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that, McDonalds is embracing the fall spirit in a slightly different way, combining two classic favorites together. The fast food giant’s Australian locations have taken their iconic apple pies and blended them into a McFlurry, then topping it off with a warm caramel sauce. Apparently MickyD’s got the idea from reviewing Uber Eats orders after realizing that 1 in 4 people purchase sundaes along with apple pies. While not offered in North America (yet), you can easily make your own by mixing an apple pie into the McFlurry cup. Have you combined different fast food items to create a totally different sandwich? What did you invent? What are some other “secret” menu items you can get?