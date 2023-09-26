McDonald’s Is Adding Two New Sauces

McDonald’s wants to keep things saucy with two new items in October.

The fast-food giant is launching two new sauces: the Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and the Mambo Sauce.

The Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce is a red pepper sauce with hints of Szechuan peppercorn, cayenne pepper, and apple cider vinegar.

The Mambo Sauce, meanwhile, is a sweet and spicy tomato-based sauce.

Both sauces will be available at restaurants starting October 9.

How would you use these sauces for your meal at McDonald’s? What fast-food sauces do you wish you could have bottled at home?