McDonald’s Is CLOSING 200 Restaurants Across The US!

McDonald’s has announced that it is permanently closing 200 locations across the U.S. as the fast food chain’s revenue fell by 30% over the last three months. Over half of the 200 soon-to-be shuttered McDonald’s are located in Walmart stores.

McDonald’s Chris Kempczinksi is aware that the weak revenue report coincides with the country’s battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, saying that McDonald’s “has learned to adjust our operations to this new environment”, according to NBC.

McDonald’s planned to reopen the dining rooms of 2,000 U.S. locations in July but reversed that decision once Coronavirus cases began to spike.

Does it say something about the power of the pandemic if mega-giant McDonald’s took a hit? When was the last time you dined inside a restaurant?