McDonald’s is rolling out some new menu items this month.

The chain will debut the new Grimace Shake starting June 12, and a new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese starting June 20.

The Grimace Shake is described as a purple berry-flavored shake with a whipped topping.

The new Quarter Pounder features the brand’s quarter-pound patty topped with two slices of American cheese, three half-strips of applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapeños, and cheese sauce on a sesame seed bun.

What’s your go-to fast food meal?