This Week If you’re a fan of Big Macs this week is a chance for you take advantage of a great deal. McDonald’s has teamed up with Door Dash to sell one million Big Macs for just 1 cent. The deal starts today and ends October 4. Just order on the Door Dash app or on their website with the code 1MBIGMAC, but it doesn’t cover delivery fees. Will you be getting a Big Mac?