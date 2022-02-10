McDonald’s Just Revealed the Return Date For Its Most Beloved Shake

The Shamrock Shake will once again be returning to McDonald’s!

The fast-food chain announced that the minty shake will be back on menus on February 21!

With the Shamrock Shake’s return, this means customers can use it as a base for the McFlurrys!

McDonald’s has been serving the Shamrock Shack for over 50 years.

Are you excited about the return of the Shamrock Shake? What other desserts should McDonald’s bring back?

If you like your Shamrock Shake with a “kick”, click here for a boozy Shamrock Shake recipe!