McDonald’s Launches First Beauty Collaboration

McDonald’s has partnered with Nails.INC to create McDonald’s nail polish sets that feature everything from French fry-inspired French manicure press-ons to polishes in the fast food chain’s signature colors.

The new polish set will include a nail polish duo, mini nail polish duo, artificial nail set, and gold hearts topper polish, which will all be available at Amazon.com this month and in stores at Target and on the Target and Nails Inc. websites in March.

The polishes include a “Big Mac Please” burger brown shade and a “Gotta Ketchup” ketchup red shade.

What’s the most adventurous nail color you’ve ever worn?