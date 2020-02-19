McDonald’s Scented Candles?! I Want ALL Of Them!!

Who knew that McDonald’s had a Quarter Pounder Fan Club? Well, you can scent your home with pickle and beef scented candles and enjoy the quarter pounder flavors whenever you like.

Six scented candles are offered in the fan club store, sesame seed bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and 100-percent fresh beef candles come in a candle pack of glass jars and retail for $35. Burn all six at once for the ultimate quarter pounder experience.

Other ways to express your love for the Quarter Pounder include a quarter pounder locket necklace, T-shirts, bumper stickers and a calendar.

You can curb your appetite for McDonald’s merchandise at goldenarchesunlimited.com.

What is your favorite McDonald’s menu item? The Big Mac GIVES ME LIFE!!!!!