McDonald’s Sells Sheet Cakes Now!

Some McDonald’s locations are going all out.

After a TikTok user shared a video a couple of months ago of a McDonald’s employee cutting a sheet cake for customers, Delish did some research to see if cakes were really available at the fast-food spot — and they are.

They state that the cakes aren’t on the menu, but at many locations, you can order and get cakes in either vanilla or chocolate.

And the best part is they are only $9.

Would you eat a McDonald’s cake? You should! They’re soooooooooooo good!!!!

(Delish)