McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is Returning A Little Early

If you look forward to getting your hands on a Shamrock Shake every St. Patrick’s Day, McDonald’s wants you to get it even sooner! The Shamrock Shake will return to McDonald’s almost an entire month before St. Patrick’s Day-Feb 15! As it is every year, the minty shake will be available for a limited time. Depending on the size, you can get it somewhere between $2.59 and $3.69! McDonald’s are also looking to bring back their Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which is basically a Shamrock Shake with pieces of the iconic cookie mixed in. Are you looking forward to getting a Shamrock Shake this year? Do you think it should be a year-round treat?