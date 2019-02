Shamrock Shake season has officially returned to the Golden Arches! McDonald’s popular limited time green seasonal shakes will be back until March 24th. The shakes, that first debuted in 1970, are made from a special Shamrock Shake syrup blended with McDonald’s soft serve and topped with a mound of whipped cream. Is this one of your favorite limited time fast food specials? Is there too much sugar in this drink for you?