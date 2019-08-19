McDonald’s Testing Out Sweet Potato Fries

If you happen to be in Chicago, you may want to try McDonald’s Sweet Potato Fries. McD’s has its Global Headquarters restaurant in Chicago. This is where McDonald’s experiments with various flavors. You can try the Caramel Dipped Cones from South Korea. Or the Halloumi Muffins from Cyprus. Now you can add Sweet Potato Fries to the list. Sweet Potato fries are the newest experimental food to make it to the McDonald’s menu. Who knows, if it does well it may make its way to the McDonald’s menu permanently. Would you want Sweet Potato Fries on the permanent menu?