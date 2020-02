Patrick Dempsey is making a comeback to television. The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star will star in the new CBS pilot “Ways and Means.” He will also serve as an executive producer of the show. The new series follows a congressman who starts working in secret with a young congresswoman from the opposing party in hopes of subverting the gridlocked system he helped create. This would be Dempsey’s first network TV show since leaving “Grey’s Anatomy.”