McD’s Honors Anime

McDonald’s is honoring the world of anime by bringing the McDonald’s-inspired WcDonald’s restaurant to life.

Starting Monday in 30 different international markets, McDonald’s is flipping the “m” and officially becoming WcDonald’s for a limited time.

To celebrate, McDonald’s is releasing new WcDonald’s packaging for every meal, which will feature members of the WcDonald’s crew, plus, a QR code to watch an exclusive WcDonald’s anime series.

Every week through March 18, McDonald’s will release an episode of WcDonald’s anime.

WcDonald’s is even getting its own sauce.

Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce will join the menu for a limited time and is a mix of ginger, garlic, soy, and chili flakes.

The sauce will only be available for a limited time.

