MCSO Drops Charges Against Martin County Man Wrongly Arrested in Prostitution Sting

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office dropped the charges against one man arrested in connection to a local prostitution bust.
47-yearr old Sandipkumar Patel ,was wrongfully arrested by Martin County deputies due to a case of mistaken identity.
It’s unclear whether there are any other men who were wrongfully arrested.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Father and Daughter Charged with the Murder of Mother TMZ: Actor Luke Perry Dead at 52 WATCH LIVE: Defense Calls First Witness in Nouman Raja Manslaughter Trial Fatal Hit-and-Run Kills Woman Walking Across 45th Street At Least 23 Killed by Tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/4/19
Comments