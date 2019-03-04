The Martin County Sheriff’s Office dropped the charges against one man arrested in connection to a local prostitution bust.
47-yearr old Sandipkumar Patel ,was wrongfully arrested by Martin County deputies due to a case of mistaken identity.
It’s unclear whether there are any other men who were wrongfully arrested.
MCSO Drops Charges Against Martin County Man Wrongly Arrested in Prostitution Sting
