‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunite After 16 Years

The cast of “Mean Girls” reunited for a good cause on Sunday, October 3rd, a.k.a “International Mean Girls Day.” The reunion happened after headcount.org reached its goal of 5,000 voter activations. Katie Couric hosted the special zoom meeting along with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. The cast recalled memories from the iconic movie as well as gave their own personal thoughts on the characters. The Mean Girls zoom meeting ended with a call to action to get out and vote on November 3rd. Recently in an interview with Mariah Carey, Mean Girls creator and writer, Tina Fey mentioned that a “Mean Girls” 2 could be coming to production soon. She even asked Carey, who’s a big fan of the movie, if she would guest star in the sequel. Do you think a “Mean Girls” 2 should be made? If so, what should be the premise of the movie?