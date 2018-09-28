One of pop culture’s beloved films will return to the theaters for just one night next week!
If you are a Mean Girls fanatic you will remember the line, “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” making the date forever known as Mean Girls Day.
The movie will be shown in Showcase Cinemas on October 3rd at 7 p.m.
Do you and your friends celebrate Mean Girls Day?
‘Mean Girls’ Returns to the Big Screen for One Day
One of pop culture’s beloved films will return to the theaters for just one night next week!