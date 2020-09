Nothing is more ‘fetch’ than starting your day with Mean Girls Toaster Strudel. The box comes with pink icing! There is also a sweepstakes attached to the special edition toaster strudel. The Most Fetch Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes. Using the limited edition pink icing, contestants will make their best icing design. 3-grand prize winners will get a personalized video message from Lacey Chabert, one year’s worth of toaster strudel and Mean Girls merchandise.