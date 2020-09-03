‘Mean Girls’ Toaster Strudels Are A Real Thing

Nothing is more ‘fetch’ than starting your day with Mean Girls Toaster Strudel. The box comes with pink icing! There is also a sweepstakes attached to the special edition toaster strudel. The Most Fetch Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes. Using the limited edition pink icing, contestants will make their best icing design. Three grand prize winners will get a personalized video message from Lacey Chabert, one year’s worth of toaster strudel and Mean Girls merchandise. What was your favorite line from Mean Girls?
On Fridays, we eat Toaster Strudels. New, limited edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudels are out now! In the movie, Gretchen Wieners’ dad was the inventor of Toaster Strudels. This Toaster Strudel variety has strawberry filling and pink icing. Also, you can watch the movie on Fandango Now with the purchase of two Mean Girls boxes. Found these at Target.