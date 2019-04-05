Meaning of Cash: Kelly Clarkson's latest tour is her most successful yet

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsIt's safe to say that after several years of waiting, fans were eager to see Kelly Clarkson live on her recently wrapped Meaning of Life tour. So eager, in fact, that it's become the highest-grossing outing of her career.

As Billboard reports, the 28-show trek, which started in January and concluded last month, raked in $17.5 million and sold over 275,000 tickets. All 28 performances sold out, and one particular date -- March 8 in Boston -- raked in over a million bucks in one night. That's the most Kelly's brought in with a single-night engagement in almost 15 years.

Unique to this tour was the fact that Kelly used it to rehearse for her upcoming TV talk show. Each night featured a segment called A Minute & a Glass of Wine, during which she performed a cover song, and invited a special guest onstage: either another artist who she sang with, or an "ordinary person" deserving recognition, who she interviewed. All those segments were live-streamed on her Facebook page.

But of course, one reason the Meaning of Life tour has been such a blockbuster is because Kelly hadn't toured since 2015, in support of her album Piece by Piece. She was also forced to cancel a bunch of dates on that trek after doctors put her on vocal rest.

As Billboard notes, Kelly's career touring total is now just under $61 million. The only American Idol contestant who's earned more on the road is Carrie Underwood, who's raked in just under $178 million.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.