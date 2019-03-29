Measles Case Found in Broward County

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County confirmed Friday afternoon that an adult who had been travelling abroad is infected with measles.

Outbreaks, defined as 3 or more cases, have occurred in 5 other states.

15 cases were reported in Florida in 2018, an additional 4 cases were from people visiting the state from outside the U.S.

None of the infected individuals had been vaccinated against the disease.

Health officials are asking area doctors to report any cases to the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control

The measles shot is said to provide sufficient inoculation for a lifetime.

The highly contagious disease can be spread by coughing and sneezing and can live outside of the body for up to 2 hours.

9 out of 10 people in contact with an infected individual will contract the illness if they are not vaccinated.

Initial symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

County health officials are asking anyone with these symptoms who is not vaccinated to seek medical attention.

No additional cases have been reported in Broward, Palm Beach, or Miami-Dade Counties at this time.