Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, Celine Dion pay tribute to late songwriter Jim Steinman

Jim Steinman in 1981; Terry Lott/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler and Celine Dion are paying tribute to songwriter Jim Steinman, who passed away this week at age 73.

Meat Loaf paid homage to Steinman with a brief, enigmatic message on his Facebook page that reads, “Coming here soon, My Brother Jimmy. Fly Jimmy Fly.” The post also features several of vintage photos of Jim, a couple of which shown him alongside Meat Loaf. Steinman, of course, frequently collaborated with the singer, and wrote his entire classic Bat Out of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II albums.

Steinman also was responsible for writing Tyler’s 1983 chart-topper “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Dion’s 1996 smash “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” among many other hit songs.

Bonnie shared her reaction to Steinman’s death on her social media sites, writing, “I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long term friend and musical mentor.”

She continued, “Jim wrote and produced some of the most iconic rock songs of all time and I was massively privileged to have been given some of them by him…[I] can say without any doubt that Jim was a true genius.”

Tyler added, that Steinman was “a funny, kind, supportive, and deeply caring human being,” and she’ll “always be grateful to him.”

As for Celine, she wrote on her social media pages, “I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Steinman. He was a musical genius… an amazing producer and songwriter…and having the opportunity to work with him was one of the greatest privileges of my career. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Steinman died Monday in Connecticut, according to Variety. No cause of death has been announced.

