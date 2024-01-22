Meat Loaf remembered on second anniversary of his death

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Meat Loaf’s wife and daughter paid tribute to him on Saturday, which was the second anniversary of his death.

The rocker’s wife, Deborah Aday, took to Facebook to share a tribute to her husband, posting a photo of him and their dog with the note: “Missing my beautiful husband!”

Meat Loaf’s daughter Pearl Aday also shared a message for her late father on Instagram, sharing a boomerang of her and her dad. In her note, she wrote, “One second live smile. I love you, Dad. I wish we were allowed more time.”

She added, “We miss you and we love you.”

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died January 20, 2022, at the age of 74.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.