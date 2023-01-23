Meat Loaf remembered with short film on one-year anniversary of death

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Friday marked one year since rocker Meat Loaf passed away at age 74. His daughters, Amanda and Pearl Aday, are remembering their dad with the 35-minute film Meat Loaf: A Celebration of Life, which they made with filmmaker Jack Bennett.

“This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa ‘Papa Meat,’ and the father,” they write. “The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down.”

They added that the rocker “was a big kid himself,” noting he “taught us tenacity and the value of respect,” sharing, “Our Dad. The man we miss every day.”

“We are so grateful to share this retrospective with career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven’t been shared before,” they conclude. “We thank you for celebrating Dad, and we thank you for loving him with us.”

Fans can check out the video at mlcelebration.com.

