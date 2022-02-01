Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out of Hell’ album reaches new chart peak after singer’s death

Patrick Ford/Redferns

Following Meat Loaf‘s death at age 74 on January 20, the powerhouse singer’s albums and songs have shot up the Billboard charts like, well, bats out of hell.

First of all, Meat Loaf’s classic 1977 album Bat Out of Hell re-entered the Billboard 200 at #13, one spot higher than it originally peaked back in 1978. The album, which has been certified 14-times Platinum by the RIAA, moved 28,000 album equivalent units during the most recent week-long tracking period, according to MRC Data, a 3,677% increase from the previous week.

Bat Out of Hell also debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums chart and re-entered the Catalog Albums tally at #1.

Meanwhile, Meat Loaf’s chart-topping 1993 sequel album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell re-entered the Billboard 200 at #91 after notching 10,000 album equivalent units during the latest tracking period, a 2,320% surge from the previous week.

Bat Out of Hell II included Meat Loaf’s only #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” The tune has now debuted at the top of the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally.

Those two songs were streamed 4.4 million and 4.5 million times in the U.S., respectively, during the most most tracking week, accounting for 40% of Meat Loaf’s song streams.

As for Meat Loaf’s epic Bat Out of Hell track “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” it debuted at #1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs and Hard Rock Streaming Songs charts.

Looking at Meat Loaf’s overall catalog, it amassed 21.1 million on-demand official audio and video streams in the U.S. during the latest tracking period, a 1,422% increase from the previous week, according to MRC Data reported by Billboard.

