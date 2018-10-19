Mechanic Who Works on Presidential Helicopters Arrested on Drug and Child Neglect Charges

Authorities have arrested a man who claims to work on presidential helicopters and to have top secret clearance after they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his home.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a home in Port St. Lucie.

According to the report, 30-year-old Cody Haynes called the police to report that three black men in masks stormed his home and were holding his girlfriend hostage but that he and another person, whose name was blacked out in the report, were able to escape.

Police searched the home where the incident reportedly occurred and found no signs of a hostage situation or a struggle but they did find a box of suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and other methamphetamines.

Authorities re-questioned Haynes about the alleged incident and at that point the 30-year-old told them that when he returned home from Maryland around 12 pm that day he found his girlfriend and another individual being held, hostage. Eight hours later he escaped and went to his parent’s home where he called the police. When police questioned Haynes about the time frame, he told them that he suggested that his girlfriend remain at the residence as a hostage but when he called her to come home and she didn’t so he called the police.

When authorities spoke to Haynes’ girlfriend, she told them that there was no hostage situation and that what Haynes likely had was a hallucination due to the methamphetamines. She went on to tell authorities that Haynes mainly works as a mechanic with Sikorsky Aircraft and works on the presidential helicopter fleet in Maryland and that he recently started using methamphetamines while at home in Florida due to his anxiety and kept the drugs in a metal box in the master room so that no one else in the house had access to it.

Haynes is now facing child neglect charges without great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.