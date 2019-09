According to the M.E., the cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with pulmonary emphysema as a contributing condition.

As previously reported, Ocasek was found unresponsive and unconscious in his New York City townhouse on Sunday afternoon.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was separated from his wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, whom he married in 1989. He is survived by six sons from three different marriages, including two sons with Porizkova.

