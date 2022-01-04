Mediterranean Diet Named Best Diet for 2022

For the fifth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been named the best diet.

The ranking comes via an announcement from U.S. News & World Report, which had 27 experts look at 40 different diets and their styles.

The Mediterranean diet was found to be the easiest to follow, the best for healthy eating, the best for diabetes, and best for plant-based diets.

The Mediterranean diet includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans, and nuts.

