Meet 2021’s ‘American Idol’ Top 10 (Including a Comeback Contestant)

Sunday night’s American Idol introduced the top 10 finalists including a comeback contestant. Arthur Gunn, who was a runner-up in 2020, came back as a top 10 finalist to the surprise of the current group of finalists. When asked how the 2020 Gunn is different from the 2021 Gunn he stated, “There has definitely been a lot of progress and a lot of learning along the way. I feel more professional and more motivated now.” The other nine finalists include Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Cassandra Coleman, Deshawn Gonclaves, Caleb Kennedy, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts, Willie Spence, and Alyssa Wray. Who do you think will win American Idol this season?