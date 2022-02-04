Meet Benny The Ice Skating Dog

An astonishing ice-skating dog is taking New York City by storm. Benny the rescue labrador made his New York debut this week in Central Park where the pup skated to his heart’s content delighting loads of onlookers. He wears custom-made skates and has already skated his stuff all over the U.S., bringing joy while raising awareness and funds for children with autism and the Animal Vision Foundation. Rescued on his last day at a Utah kill-shelter, Benny’s owners say he’s a delight and living proof of what rescue dogs can do.