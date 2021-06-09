Can you imagine! Meet “Decumom.” A South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies at once — smashing a world record set just last month. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, already a 37-year-old mom of 6-year-old twins, initially thought she was going to have 8- kids..But when she gave birth by Caesarean section at a Pretoria hospital Monday she was surprised when 10 babies emerged, her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi says it’s 7-boys and 3-girls…They were born prematurely..the woman gave birth at “seven months and seven days pregnant.” Sithole says her pregnancy was natural and that she had not received fertility treatment, which has been linked to other multiple-baby births….If confirmed, Sithole’s 10-kid delivery would make it the first known birth of decuplets. The previous record was claimed by Halima Cisse, who reportedly gave birth to nine kids — nonuplets — in Malia last month.