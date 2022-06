A couple from Kansas recently went to Las Vegas on vacation, and left their dog Dexter at a kennel. Then they got an alert from their doorbell cam after he broke out of the kennel by scaling a six-foot fence and found his way back to their home 2-miles away. The owners were able to talk to Dexter through the ring doorbell , while someone at the kennel drove and got him. They say he’s really smart, sometimes too smart for his own good. The owner talked to his dog over the speaker.